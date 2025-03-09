Naylor went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's split-squad game against the Athletics.
After going hitless in his Cactus League debut, Naylor has hit in eight consecutive games and is 11-for-24 (.458) with four doubles and three RBI. He may not be able to replicate the defense of three-time Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker -- Arizona's starter in 2024 -- but Naylor's bat is expected to replace the production lost when Walker moved on to Houston during the offseason.
