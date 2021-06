Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Reddick was back in the starting lineup Saturday and posted his sixth multi-hit game in 12 games as a starter. He and Pavin Smith are sharing right field, though recently both have been in the lineup against right-handers with Smith filling in at first base for Christian Walker (.167 against righties).