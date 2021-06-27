Reddick entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner for Ketel Marte (hamstring) in the first inning and stayed in to play right field. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

It was the second time this week that Reddick entered a game for Marte due to a hamstring issue. The Diamondbacks will likely give Marte more time off, which gives Reddick an opportunity for regular at-bats in the short term. Pavin Smith, who had started the game in right field, moved to center field where Marte had been.