Reddick replaced an injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Milwaukee. He went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Reddick entered the game as a pinch runner when Marte pulled up after hitting a ground-rule double in the first inning. He played right field while Pavin Smith moved from right to center. Hamstrings have been a recurring issue for Marte this season, so the Diamondbacks will want to make sure he's 100 percent. This could be a path to everyday at-bats for Reddick.