Reddick went 3-for-5 with a run and three RBI in a 9-8 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Reddick recorded singles in the second, sixth and eighth innings, igniting a six-run near-comeback in the eighth. He'd been mired in a slump that saw his average dip from .333 on June 5 to .253 prior to Sunday's game and Reddick will look to use the performance as a launching pad.