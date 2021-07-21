Reddick started in right field and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Pirates.

Reddick made his first start since returning from the All-Star break. With Kole Calhoun back from an injury and the organizational decision to focus on its younger talent, Reddick's playing time will be sporadic going forward. He's a likely candidate to be flipped at the trade deadline, which could make him a more attractive fantasy option. Reddick is hitting a thin .275 with a career-low .102 ISO.