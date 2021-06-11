site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 11, 2021
at
3:51 pm ET 1 min read
Reddick will sit Friday against the Angels.
Reddick sits even with a righty (Shohei Ohtani) set to take the mound for the Angels. He's gone just 2-for-18 at the plate over his last seven games. Pavin Smith will start in right field in his absence.
