Reddick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Reddick will sit with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the hill for the Mets, but the veteran outfielder should enjoy near-everyday reps against right-handed pitching while he continues to wield a hot bat. In his first 12 games with Arizona, Reddick is hitting .370 with seven doubles, six RBI and four runs, but he has yet to draw a walk in 46 plate appearances and has benefited from a .436 BABIP.