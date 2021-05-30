Reddick was held out of Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals.
The return of Christian Walker from an oblique injury had a ripple effect in the lineup, which resulted in Pavin Smith moving from first base to right field and Reddick taking a seat. Reddick had started seven of the first eight games since joining the Diamondbacks. He was needed at a time when injuries beset the roster, but guys are returning. With the Diamondbacks mired in a 13-game losing streak and the potential the organization to begin playing for next season, it's hard to see the 34-year-old Reddick being a big part of the plan going forward.
