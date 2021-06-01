Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Reddick might have debuted late in the season but has undoubtedly provided a spark for the Diamondbacks' offense so far, hitting safely in all but three of his 11 games while recording three-hit performances in three of his last four contests. The sample size is small, but the veteran outfielder is hitting .366 with a .878 OPS after his first 41 plate appearances this season.