Reddick remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder will be on the bench for the fourth game in a row and isn't likely to see his opportunities increase moving forward as the 27-68 Diamondbacks prioritize the development younger players in the midst of a rebuilding season. Reddick is a candidate to be dealt ahead of the July 30 trade deadline if a contending club is in need of a lefty-hitting corner outfielder.