Reddick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

For the third time in five games, Reddick finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Freddy Peralta). The 21-53 Diamondbacks don't have much to gain by handing extensive playing time to a 34-year-old on an expiring contract, so Reddick will most likely continue to lose work to Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas in the corner outfield as the season unfolds.