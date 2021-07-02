Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, two-run home run and an additional run as Arizona triumphed 5-3 over San Francisco on Thursday.

Reddick was Arizona's most productive hitter on the game, doubling and scoring in the second, homering in the fourth to regain the lead, and singling in the eighth. The three-hit game elevated the veteran outfielder's average from .264 to .281 though he has just a single home run in 36 games this season which puts him on pace for a career low since he became a regular in 2012.