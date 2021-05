Reddick started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Rockies.

Reddick has started both games in right field since having his contract selected. With Kole Calhoun (hamstring) on the mend until well into June, Reddick has a path for consistent at-bats. Friday's double was his first hit in eight trips to the plate.