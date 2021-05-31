Reddick went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over St. Louis.

Reddick, who had his second consecutive three-hit start, has been one of the Diamondbacks' hotter hitters during the team's 13-game losing streak that was halted Sunday. He's batting .324 since joining the big-league roster and 10-for-20 with three doubles and two RBI over his last six contests.