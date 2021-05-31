Reddick went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over St. Louis.
Reddick, who had his second consecutive three-hit start, has been one of the Diamondbacks' hotter hitters during the team's 13-game losing streak that was halted Sunday. He's batting .324 since joining the big-league roster and 10-for-20 with three doubles and two RBI over his last six contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Starts second straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Contract selected by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting Game 6•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: On bench for Game 3•