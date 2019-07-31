Rojas was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas and Seth Beer in exchange for Zack Greinke, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old infielder has impressive numbers at Triple-A this season: .310/.402/.586 with 12 home runs and 19 steals in 53 games. However, most evaluators project him to be a utility player at the highest level. The Diamondbacks will at least be able to give him a chance to carve out a role, as he was firmly blocked across the board in Houston.