Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Dealt to Arizona
Rojas was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas and Seth Beer in exchange for Zack Greinke, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The 25-year-old infielder has impressive numbers at Triple-A this season: .310/.402/.586 with 12 home runs and 19 steals in 53 games. However, most evaluators project him to be a utility player at the highest level. The Diamondbacks will at least be able to give him a chance to carve out a role, as he was firmly blocked across the board in Houston.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...