Rojas started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Rojas filled in at second base for a second consecutive game with Ketel Marte (hamstring) unavailable. Marte's injury is not considered serious at this point, so Rojas will eventually move back to third base, which is being handled by Emmanuel Rivera for now. It was the fifth start at second for Rojas, who's in danger of losing middle-infielder eligibility in 2023 depending on league requirements.