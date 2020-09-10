Rojas started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

With the Diamondbacks placing Ketel Marte (wrist) on injured reserve, Rojas was given the first chance to fill in at second base. He's started eight start at various positions, and now it looks like he'll have a permanent defensive home while Marte is sidelined. Rojas is 6-for-29 with one RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base and 11 strikeouts during that eight-game stretch.