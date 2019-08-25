Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Fills in for injured Peralta
Rojas started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Brewers.
The Diamondbacks placed David Peralta (shoulder) on the injured list Saturday, so Rojas took over in left field against Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson. After an initial burst of activity upon his addition to Arizona's roster, Rojas is mired in a 2-for-21 (.095) slide, dropping his average to .200 over 11 games. He and the recently called up Tim Locastro should platoon in left field going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...