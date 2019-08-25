Rojas started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks placed David Peralta (shoulder) on the injured list Saturday, so Rojas took over in left field against Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson. After an initial burst of activity upon his addition to Arizona's roster, Rojas is mired in a 2-for-21 (.095) slide, dropping his average to .200 over 11 games. He and the recently called up Tim Locastro should platoon in left field going forward.