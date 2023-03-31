Rojas is starting at third base and batting leadoff for the Diamondbacks on Friday against the Dodgers.

Rojas was on the bench in favor of Evan Longoria for the opener with the Dodgers throwing left-hander Julio Urias, but he'll start and lead off versus righty Dustin May. It figures to be a pretty regular platoon between the two this season, although Rojas offers the versatility to play multiple other positions, as well.