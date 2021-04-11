Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Nick Ahmed's return from the injured list Saturday appears to have closed Rojas' window for everyday playing time. Rojas wasn't able to take advantage of the extra opportunities he received to begin the season, going 2-for-27 with a 3:7 BB:K. He'll likely transition into a utility role for Arizona.
