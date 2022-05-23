Rojas (hand) isn't starting Monday against the Royals.
Rojas sustained a bruised left hand in Saturday's win over the Cubs and will be held out of the lineup for a second straight game, even with right-hander Zack Greinke on the mound for Kansas City on Monday. Drew Ellis will remain at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Dealing with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Exits with left hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Blasts three home runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Extends on-base streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Swipes another bag•