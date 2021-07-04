site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Rojas is 0-for-12 over his past three games and will receive Sunday off. Josh VanMeter will cover the keystone in his place in the series finale versus San Francisco.
