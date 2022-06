Rojas went 1-for-4 with a single, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Reds.

Rojas' two-run single was amidst Arizona's four-run ninth inning that turned a loss into a win. He's been a remarkably consistent bat in the Diamondbacks' order, never going more than one game without a hit. The team's primary third baseman is slashing .284/.369/.463 over 28 games and 111 plate appearances.