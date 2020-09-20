Rojas was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros with low back discomfort, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Rojas was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the team revealed after the game that he was dealing with low back discomfort. He's currently considered day-to-day.
