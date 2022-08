Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Giants.

Rojas stole a base for the third consecutive game and is up to 16, a career high in the majors, and has not been caught. He hasn't been as prolific as when he was a minor leaguer; Rojas stole 38 bags in 2018 and 32 in 2019 before becoming a regular for Arizona.