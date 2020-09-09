site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Called up by Diamondbacks
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2020
1 min read
VanMeter was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
VanMeter will join the Diamondbacks' active roster for the first time after being dealt from the Reds at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old should serve as utility depth after Ketel Marte (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
