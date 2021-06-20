The Diamondbacks recalled VanMeter from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers. He'll start at second base and lead off.

VanMeter is up with the Diamondbacks for the second time this season after batting .159 with a home run in 37 games during his first stint with the big club. The 26-year-old earned a call-up after catching fire at Triple-A with a .485/.581/1.212 slash line and seven home runs in his last eight games. The Diamondbacks could give him an extended look in the lineup to see if he can translate his hot hitting in the minors to the big-league level.