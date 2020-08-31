VanMeter was traded from Cincinnati to Arizona along with Stuart Fairchild in exchange for Archie Bradley, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

VanMeter was a fringe roster player with the Reds, but he could find at-bats in Arizona, following the trade of Starling Marte that could lead to Ketel Marte getting the bulk of his starts in center field going forward. Andy Young, who is a similar player to VanMeter, bats right-handed while VanMeter is a lefty, so he could get playing time specifically against right-handed pitching. As things stand, the Diamondbacks would need to officially call up VanMeter from the alternate site.