VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
