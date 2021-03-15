VanMeter went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Giants.

VanMeter has belted three-run homers in two straight games, as the utility infielder appears to have found the timing of his swing. "I know he has been getting together with our hitting coaches and working hard to get balanced and stay through the baseball and finish his swing. I think naturally his timing has started to get better (with the benefit of more at-bats)," manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The left-handed hitting VanMeter is heating up, but he may be considered redundant to Josh Rojas, who has been one of the best hitters in camp. The Diamondbacks may want to keep a right-handed bat, like Trayce Thompson or Wyatt Mathisen, instead of a second left-handed bat off the bench.