VanMeter started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.

VanMeter's blast was just his fourth hit in 23 Cactus League at-bats (.174). He's competing for a roster spot, but early-camp struggles put him behind the main competitors -- both Josh Rojas (12-for-32, 3 HR, 6 RBI) and Wyatt Mathisen (5-for-15, 5 RBI) have outperformed VanMeter at the dish. The offseason addition of Asdrubal Cabrera presents another hurdle for VanMeter.