VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
VanMeter took Chi Chi Gonzalez deep in the fifth inning. The long ball was just the second of the year for the 26-year-old, who despite a slight uptick in playing time since his latest callup, is batting a disappointing .179/.296/.302 across 52 games.
