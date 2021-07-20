VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 in over the Pirates.

VanMeter was the second home run of back-to-back jacks with Pavin Smith in the second inning. It was his second long ball of the month but just his third all year. The 26-year-old has maintained a depth role throughout the year and hasn't done enough at the plate to warrant consideration for more playing time. He's slashing .182/.286/.322 with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 17:42 BB:K over 140 plate appearances.