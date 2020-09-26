VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.

VanMeter crossed home plate the two times he got on base -- he was hit by a pitch in the first inning and then launched a three-run bomb in the second. Despite the solid performance in the second half of the twin bill against Colorado, VanMeter has been struggling over the last few weeks and is only hitting .188 over his last 10 games.