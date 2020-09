VanMeter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

VanMeter finds himself on the bench for the third straight game, and he'll likely be limited to a reserve role during the Diamondbacks' season-ending four-game series with the Rockies following the recent return of Ketel Marte from the 10-day injured list. Before Marte rejoined the lineup in Tuesday's 7-0 win, VanMeter started in four of the Diamondbacks' preceding five games, going 2-for-16.