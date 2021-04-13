VanMeter started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a triple in Monday's 9-4 loss to Oakland.

VanMeter made a second consecutive start after reaching base five times Sunday, both against right-handers. He was eventually removed for a pinch hitter when lefty Jake Diekman entered the game. VanMeter is a career .143 hitter (.514 OPS) against southpaws. The Diamondbacks have several utility infielders rostered -- Wyatt Mathisen, Josh Rojas and Andrew Young -- making VanMeter a fungible piece.