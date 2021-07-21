VanMeter went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run and three RBI in an 11-6 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

VanMeter didn't start the game, instead coming in to play second base as part of a double switch in the fifth inning. He ended up logging three at-bats anyway as Arizona stormed to eight runs between the fifth and seventh frames. VanMeter played a key role in the offensive outburst, scoring a run in the fifth before tripling home a runner in the seventh. He added a two-run double in the seventh to cap the scoring for Arizona. The three-hit game was the first this season for VanMeter, who is still slashing a mediocre .202/.301/.363 overall.