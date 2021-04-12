VanMeter started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a three walks and a double in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

VanMeter started for the third time in 10 games, sliding into the lineup for Asdrubal Cabrera. With the return of shortstop Nick Ahmed, infield at-bats will be fewer for players like VanMeter, Josh Rojas and Wyatt Mathisen. Rojas' slow start (2-for-27) after a torrid spring could open more chances for VanMeter among the three backups.