VanMeter will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Rockies.

VanMeter will be picking up his fourth start in a row Sunday, and he looks like he could be in store for regular playing time at the keystone until Arizona gets at least one of Christian Walker (oblique), Tim Locastro (finger), Ketel Marte (hamstring) or Kole Calhoun (hamstring) back from the injured list. The 26-year-old has yet to take advantage of the added playing time thus far, going 0-for-10 over his first three starts.