VanMeter was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has a .159/.280/.261 slash line in 37 games, so it's not a major surprise to see Arizona send him to the minors with Ketel Marte back from the injured list. VanMeter could receive another opportunity later in the year if the team needs infield depth.
