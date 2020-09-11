VanMeter started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting VanMeter was called up Wednesday and immediately put to work Thursday against a right-hander. At-bats are available at second base after the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte (wrist) on the injured list. VanMeter plays multiple positions and could be moved around, like fellow utility player Josh Rojas, who also has experience at second base. Prior to joining Arizona, VanMeter batted .059 (2-for-34) over 14 games for the Reds.