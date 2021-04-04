VanMeter started at second base Saturday and went 0-for-2 in a 7-0 loss to San Diego.
VanMeter made his season debut after Eduardo Escobar started the first two games at second base. The Diamondbacks have a few moving parts in the infield, so manager Torey Lovullo has some flexibility when crafting a lineup. On top of that, the Diamondbacks have infield injuries to shortstop Nick Ahmed (knee) and first baseman Christian Walker (face), which could lead to more maneuvering.
