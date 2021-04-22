VanMeter went 1-for-1 with a walk and a three-run home run Wednesday against the Reds.
VanMeter entered into the game in the seventh inning to pinch-hit for Nick Ahmed. He worked a walk to load the bases in his initial plate appearance, but was stranded at first base. The highlight of his effort came two innings later, however, when he took Amir Garrett deep from a three-run, game-tying home run in the ninth frame. The shot was VanMeter's first long ball of the campaign. VanMeter has popped in and out of the lineup to this point, though he figures to serve primarily as a bench bat as the season progresses.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Makes second straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Reaches base five times•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Starts Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Dialing in swing•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Launches three-run homer•