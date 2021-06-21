Arizona manager Torey Lovullo expects VanMeter to receive more playing time during this stint in the majors than he did at the beginning of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

VanMeter, who was called up Sunday and immediately started at second base, had a walk and an RBI in five plate appearances in a loss to the Dodgers. During VanMeter's first stint in April and May, he played roughly two games per week while also serving as a pinch hitter. He'll split time between second and third base, and the 26-year-old infielder was needed for both positions Sunday after Eduardo Escobar (quadriceps) was removed from the game.