The Diamondbacks acquired Burgos, first baseman Tyler Locklear and right-hander Hunter Cranton from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Burgos has appeared in four games for the Mariners this season while allowing three earned runs over 6.2 frames and striking out eight batters in the process. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma last week but still owns a 40-man roster spot, making him a prime candidate to join the Diamondbacks' injury-depleted bullpen at some point once the big club needs a fresh arm.