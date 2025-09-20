The Diamondbacks voided Burgos' Sept. 2 option to Triple-A Reno and placed him on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm contusion, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burgos suffered the injury during his appearance against the Rangers on Sept. 1. He'll be eligible to return from the injured list whenever he's fully healthy, but there's currently no telling when that may be. Once activated, he may take on a low-leverage role in Arizona's bullpen after posting a 6.08 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 13.1 innings with the D-backs.