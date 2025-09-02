Burgos suffered a right forearm contusion in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Burgos was struck in the right arm by a 108.6 mph line drive off the bat of Alejandro Osuna with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, ultimately exiting the game as a result. The right-hander underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following the game, but he will undergo additional testing Tuesday.