The Mariners traded Burgos to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday alongside Tyler Locklear and Hunter Cranton in exchange for Eugenio Suarez, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Burgos has appeared in four games for the Mariners this season while allowing three earned runs over 6.2 frames and striking out eight batters in the process. He was optioned to Triple-A last week but still owns a 40-man roster spot, making him a prime candidate to join the D-backs' injury-depleted bullpen at some point once the big club needs a fresh arm.