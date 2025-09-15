default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks recalled Morillo from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Morillo has offered a mixed bag during his several stints in the majors, posting a 4.55 ERA and 32:20 K:BB over 31.2 innings. Even with his control and command issues, the hard-throwing Morillo has sometimes found himself in high-leverage situations as part of an unsettled Arizona bullpen.

